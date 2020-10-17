Creepy Cones Are Back At Stew Leonard's

Some parts of Halloween may be canceled, but Stew Leonard's is still celebrating the scariest of holidays with the return of the Candy Corn and Vampire cones.

Stew Leonard’s in Newington will be selling the popular Halloween treats from now until Oct. 31 - or while supplies last.

Stew Leonard’s has seven locations and is known for being farm-fresh and fun. In the 80s, it was known as the “DinesyLand Dairy Store.” Indeed, some locations have animatronic singing milk cartons and costumed characters. The regional grocery chain has Halloween activities scheduled at all of its stores.

But the creepy cones are only available in Newington.

The Candy Corn Cone is an orange cream-flavored cone with pistachio ice cream, “spooky” sprinkles, and candy corn.

The Vampire Cone features a black vanilla cone with vanilla soft serve, cherry dip, and black sugar.

Founded in 1969, Stew Leonard’s has grown into a full-service grocery store with a bakery, florist, catering, and food delivery services. In addition to the headquarters store in Newington, Conn., Stew Leonard's has stores in Danbury and Norwalk, Conn.; Yonkers, Farmingdale, and East Meadow, N.Y.; and in Paramus, N.J.

