Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Lifestyle

Creepy Cones Are Back At Stew Leonard's

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Creepy Cones at Stew Leonard's in Newington
Creepy Cones at Stew Leonard's in Newington Photo Credit: Stew Leonard's

Some parts of Halloween may be canceled, but Stew Leonard's is still celebrating the scariest of holidays with the return of the Candy Corn and Vampire cones.

Stew Leonard’s in Newington will be selling the popular Halloween treats from now until Oct. 31 - or while supplies last. 

Stew Leonard’s has seven locations and is known for being farm-fresh and fun. In the 80s, it was known as the “DinesyLand Dairy Store.” Indeed, some locations have animatronic singing milk cartons and costumed characters. The regional grocery chain has Halloween activities scheduled at all of its stores.

But the creepy cones are only available in Newington.

The Candy Corn Cone is an orange cream-flavored cone with pistachio ice cream, “spooky” sprinkles, and candy corn.

The Vampire Cone features a black vanilla cone with vanilla soft serve, cherry dip, and black sugar.

Founded in 1969, Stew Leonard’s has grown into a full-service grocery store with a bakery, florist, catering, and food delivery services. In addition to the headquarters store in Newington, Conn., Stew Leonard's has stores in Danbury and Norwalk, Conn.; Yonkers, Farmingdale, and East Meadow, N.Y.; and in Paramus, N.J.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.