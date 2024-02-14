Huge Crowds Turn Out To Opening Of First Raising Cane's Fast-Food Restaurant In Enfield

The first day of business in Hartford County for Raising Cane’s restaurant, locatedin the town of Enfield, was a fun affair with lines of excited customers waiting to be one of the first to sample one of the country's fast-food hotspots and the deal is, that they only sell chicken fingers and sides.

The Enfield store is the first in Connecticut and from what Enfield Police say, people couldn't wait to sink their teeth into some tenders.

The restaurant's menu couldn't be any simpler with chicken fingers -- either alone or on a sandwich -- along with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and coleslaw. That's it. Of course, they do offer soft drinks, lemonade, and sweet tea to drink.

The company started in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the dream that the owner had since his college days. The restaurant is named after his dog, a yellow lab, Raising Cane.

On Facebook, writer Paul Gauthier wrote that he got there at 1:30 p.m. and was out by 2 p.m., so the service is fast.

Raising Cane’s Area Leader Marcus Carter told NBC CT the restaurant was ready for the crush: “We were ready for it. We had tents and all sorts of things ready for those guys, but the snow obviously deterred them."

According to the company, they are expanding, with more restaurants planned next in the New York City area.

No word yet when additional Connecticut restaurants will be launched.

Enfield Police said they are bracing for the official grand opening on Wednesday, Feb. 14 with all kinds of special events such as music, giveaways, and more.

If you plan to brave the crowds, bring you patience, but be ready for fun, and what many say are the best tenders out there.

The new Raising Cane is located near the Enfield Square Mall at 90 Elm St.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.