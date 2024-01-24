Fog/Mist 35°

Hawk Attacks, Kills Small Dog In Avon: 'Please Be Cautious,' Animal Control Officials Say

Animal control officials are warning pet owners to be careful after a small dog was attacked and killed by a hawk in a Connecticut town. 

A hawk. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Franz W.
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened within Hartford County in the town of Avon, where a small dog was confirmed to have been killed as the result of a hawk attack, the town's animal control announced on social media. 

The exact location of the attack and the species of hawk that killed the dog were not released. 

In their post, animal control officials warned pet owners that such an attack may happen again. 

"Please be cautious when leaving smaller animals unattended outdoors for extended periods of time," officials wrote, adding, "Hawks can and will attempt to lift off with a small dog or cat." 

