Dangling 'Smash-Grab' Thieves Burglarize 11 Southington Cars In A Night: Police

Multiple videos were sent to police showing burglars smashing car windows and stealing items from inside the vehicles in the northwest and central areas of Southington.

The thefts happened in the overnight hours into the morning of Wednesday, April 26, the Southington Police Department said.

The burglars, who were wearing dark-colored clothing, gloves, and face coverings, likely entered the cars through the window instead of the door to avoid setting off the car alarms.

This technique was demonstrated in a video posted by police that showed the thieves dangling halfway through car windows.

In total, the thieves made away with approximately $600 in cash, as well as one wallet and one purse. The incidents are under investigation by the Southington police and Auto Theft Task Force.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or who witnesses something suspicious, is asked to call the Southington Police directly at (860) 621-0101.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.