Convicted Murderer Assaults Suffield Doctor, Correction Officer: Police

It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Hartford County’s Walker Correctional Institution, located in Suffield.

At approximately 11: 12 a.m., inmate Joe Baltas, age 35, from Meriden in New Haven County, struck a Department of Corrections doctor in the chest and pinned him against the wall, Connecticut State Police reported.

Other staff members rushed to restrain Baltas and he was taken to the restrictive housing unit.

As he arrived at the unit, Baltas was able to slip out of a restrain and attacked again, this time hitting an officer twice in the face and once in the shoulder with his fist and his restraints.

He was again restrained by staff, and the injured officer was taken to the UConn Medical Center for treatment.

Baltas is currently serving a life sentence for a 2006 murder.

He was charged with two counts of assault on public safety personnel and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 2.

This isn’t Baltas’ first brush with assault since he started his sentence; state police reported that he is also currently on bond for stabbing two correctional officers at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown, Newtown County.

