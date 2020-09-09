What Is That? Amazon 'Lockers' Quietly Pop Up Across Connecticut

Large, brightly-colored “lockers” that open with digital-access codes are popping up around apartment buildings, as well as grocery and convenience stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

They’re Amazon Hub Lockers.

The lockers are a newer form of Amazon delivery service where customers can pick up orders from a locker instead of their homes. It’s a service aimed at people concerned packages sitting outside their residences could be stolen. Customers can also make returns at the lockers, too.

The service was launched in 2018 and Amazon has been quietly adding lockers to communities. The lockers are in 900 locations, according to Amazon, including around 19 in Hartford County.

Hartford has lockers at the Save-A-Lot on Main Street and at Trinity College. There are more than 20 lockers in the New Haven area and in Litchfield County, Thomaston has a few, as well. Bridgeport has several including the Rite-Aid on East Main Street.

Once an item arrives at a locker, the customer is notified via email and given a 6-digit code to retrieve their packages.

