Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: I-684 Stretch Reopens After Serious Crash
Business

Southington Restaurant Permanently Closes

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The owners of Sherman's Taphouse in Hartford County announced plans to close the eatery in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1.
The owners of Sherman's Taphouse in Hartford County announced plans to close the eatery in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1. Photo Credit: Pixabay/spooky_kid

A Connecticut restaurant has closed.

The owners of Sherman's Taphouse in Hartford County announced plans to close the Southington eatery in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1.

The restaurant was located at 25 Center St. 

"We regret to inform you that this will be our last weekend in business," the announcement reads. "We absolutely love this community and will truly miss you all."

Sherman's was known for its craft beers and signature dishes, including mac and cheese, sandwiches, and burgers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.