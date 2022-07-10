Southington Restaurant Permanently Closes

A Connecticut restaurant has closed.

The owners of Sherman's Taphouse in Hartford County announced plans to close the Southington eatery in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1.

The restaurant was located at 25 Center St.

"We regret to inform you that this will be our last weekend in business," the announcement reads. "We absolutely love this community and will truly miss you all."

Sherman's was known for its craft beers and signature dishes, including mac and cheese, sandwiches, and burgers.

