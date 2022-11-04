CT Pump Prices See Big Single-Week Change; Here's Breakdown By Region

Motorists in the Nutmeg State are seeing some financial relief at the pump with Connecticut’s “gas tax holiday" in full effect.

Connecticut now has the 30th most expensive gas in the US, according to AAA, with prices dropping 11 cents in the past week, down to an average of $3.92 per gallon as of Monday, April 11.

Nationally, the average price per gallon is sitting at $4.11 per gallon, down from $4.19 a week ago.

In Connecticut, prices on April 11 have dropped from $4.87 a month ago, but are up from $2.89 on April 11, 2021.

The relief at the pump comes as the three-month 25-cent per-gallon state gas tax holiday took effect on Friday, April 1.

“The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen below $4 in much of the country," AAA Northeast spokeswoman Fran Mayko said. “As warmer weather returns, these lower prices will be a benefit to drivers planning road trips.

“In Connecticut, drivers are enjoying price cuts because of the statewide tax ‘holiday’” she continued. “And as a result, we’re among 10 states in the nation to see one of the largest price drops at the pump.”

According to AAA, there are multiple factors contributing to the sliding gas prices:

The price of crude oil, while still high, is down;

The US and its allies continue to release a significant amount of oil reserves on the global market;

The recent resurgence of COVID-19 in China, where Shanghai is in lockdown, weighing down prices.

In Connecticut’s six metro regions, the average price per gallon on April 11, according to AAA:

Greater Bridgeport: $3.99;

New London/Norwich: $3.96;

Lower Fairfield County: $3.96;

New Haven/Meriden: $3.91;

Windham/Middlesex: $3.91;

Greater Hartford: $3.88.

A breakdown of gas prices, by county in Connecticut:

Fairfield: $3.99;

New London: $3.96;

Windham: $3.91;

New Haven: $3.91;

Middlesex: $3.90;

Litchfield: $3.89;

Hartford: $3.88;

Tolland: $3.87.

