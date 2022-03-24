Here's How Much CT Motorists Can Save Per Gallon When Gas Tax Holiday Takes Effect

Some financial relief at the pump could be on the way for Connecticut drivers as state lawmakers continue to throw their support behind a proposed “gas tax holiday.”

The General Assembly unanimously approved a three-month 25-cent per-gallon state gas tax holiday that will begin on Friday, April 1, and last through Thursday, June 30.

Having passed 143-0 by the House and 33-0 in the Senate on Wednesday, March 23, the legislation now goes to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont - who helped negotiate the relief plan and previously expressed his approval of it - to sign into law.

Lamont was expected to sign the bill as soon as Thursday, March 24.

“The gas tax cut passed the legislature last night,” he said. “I’m proud it gained unanimous bipartisan support and moved swiftly to give folks some relief at the pump.

When I sign the bill into law today, we’ll become just the third state in the nation to suspend the gas tax,” he continued. “We know people are struggling with rising costs across the board, not just at the pump.”

According to Lamont, the “holiday” could cost the state approximately $90 million as Connecticut looks to offer some relief from surging gas prices that have been intensified due to the conflicts overseas that led to a spike in crude oil costs.

In Connecticut, the average price per gallon has risen to $4.32 per gallon, down from $4.40 a week ago, and up from $3.68 a month ago.

On March 24, 2021, the average price per gallon in Connecticut was $2.90.

A breakdown of average gas prices in Connecticut, by county, on March 24:

Fairfield: $4.39;

Litchfield: $4.34;

Tolland: $4.33;

New London: $4.32;

Middlesex: $4.29;

New Haven: $4.30;

Hartford: $4.28;

Windham: $4.27.

Nationwide, the average price is sitting at $4.24 per gallon, down from $4.29 a week ago, and $3.54 a month ago on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.