Connecticut AG Issues Consumer Warning As Gas Prices Spike

With gas prices rising to record highs in Connecticut, Attorney General William Tong is cautioning consumers to be aware of potential price gouging at the pump.

In Connecticut, the price of gas has risen to an average of $4.28 per gallon, the highest rate the state has recorded since May 2012.

State statute requires that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) monitor the wholesale price of gasoline in the Hartford and New Haven areas, officials noted.

When the wholesale price of gasoline is over $3.00 per gallon and the daily price change is over 15 percent when compared to any of the last 90 days, DEEP is required to notify the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Consumer Protection of an “abnormal market disruption.”

DEEP reported on Wednesday, March 2 that the wholesale price of gasoline as monitored in the New Haven area was $3.062, which was 36.6 percent above the $2.241 price of gas as of Dec. 3, 2021.

In response, Tong issued an alert advising that the “abnormal market disruption” in gasoline prices will trigger additional consumer protections against price gouging through at least Saturday, April 2.

“Gas prices fluctuate constantly, and price changes and price increases are normal. But what we have seen this past week is not typical, and we can expect even more volatility due to the unprovoked and unconscionable Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Tong said.

“DEEP has notified my office of an abnormal market disruption, which triggers additional consumer protections during this time.”

Tong’s announcement came as Connecticut saw gas prices rise six cents over the course of a day and 56 cents over the past week.

The AG advised that his office is monitoring potential price gouging and wants to be alerted if some gas stations are attempting to take advantage of the current crisis.

“Overcharging consumers is unacceptable at any time, but during this abnormal market disruption it is illegal,” Tong added. “If you see anyone charging excessive gas prices, I want to know. We will investigate every report and will take strong action against anyone taking advantage of Connecticut consumers during this international crisis.”

According to the AG, “during an abnormal market disruption, it is unlawful to charge an ‘unconscionably excessive price’ for energy resources, including gasoline, electricity, and home heating oil.

He said that an “'unconscionably excessive price’ may occur when there is a gross disparity between the price during the market disruption and the price in the ordinary course of business immediately prior to the market disruption and the price is not attributable to additional costs.”

“DEEP is working closely with the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Consumer Protection to provide the information they need to be kept apprised of the price impacts,” Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “We will continue to partner with them to ensure they have the information necessary to protect consumers.”

