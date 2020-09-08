Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

COVID-19: Pub That Was Shut Down For Occupancy Violation, Re-opens

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
The Milford Sports Pub and Grille has re-opened after being shut down by the local Health Department due to COVID-19 violations.
The Milford Sports Pub and Grille has re-opened after being shut down by the local Health Department due to COVID-19 violations. Photo Credit: Pixabay photo illustration

The Milford Sports Pub and Grille has re-opened after being shut down by the local Health Department due to a COVID-19 rule violation.

A “CLOSED” sign by order of the City of Milford Department of Health was stuck to the front door of the pub on Old Gate Lane on Monday, Aug. 3. The notice cites Connecticut state laws and an executive order signed by Governor Ned Lamont outlining the state’s COVD-19 response.

Milford Sports Pub and Grille broke the pandemic capacity rule by having too many people at the establishment.

The pub reopened a few days later featuring “safe space dining.”

The pub’s website emphasizes its commitment to strict sanitation, staff safety protocols, safe service, and customer guidelines.

To reopen, Milford Sports Pub and Grille had to create a plan to address the violation and get it approved by local officials, according to town documents.

Pub owner John Romano told the New Haven Register that the violation stemmed from a recent evening in which the restaurant hired two bands to play outside in the parking lot. Romano said there were too many people at the pub because he wasn’t keeping an eye on the number of people at the concert. He ceded control of the concert to band security and focused on running the restaurant. “It is the first time and last time we will give up control,” he said.

The pub often features events such as live bands and trivia nights, but on Sunday, Aug. 8, said that, at least for now, there would be no communal dancing or standing at the pub.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.