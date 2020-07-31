Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: More Than 250 Workers Laid Off At Bridgeport Distribution Site

Kristin Palpini
alphaborder Prime, a clothing distributor, is laying off 255 people. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

alphabroder Prime in Bridgeport is laying off 255 employees from its warehouse.

At alphaborder Prime most of the layoffs will be for machine operators (94) and packers (54). The employees are not represented by a union. The company is a clothing distributor and is not affiliated with Amazon Prime.

In a letter to the state’s Rapid Response Unit, Alphaborder Prime HR Director Marilyn Caraballo said the company at 1100 Boston Ave., has been terminating employees since March and placed 152 employees on temporary furlough in April.

Those people on furlough are likely not going to be asked to return to work.

Caraballo said that an economy flattened by the pandemic is forcing the employee cuts.

“Due to the unforeseeable nature of COVID-19 and the unanticipated impact the pandemic has had on the economy and the company specifically, the company has experienced a substantial and rapid decline in order volume,” she said. 

