Bill Requiring Food, Medicine Reimbursement Would Cause Higher Bills, Says Eversource

Under a new bill, Connecticut residents could be reimbursed up to $1,000 for spoiled food and medicine due to long power outages, but Eversource says that protection may come at a high price to customers.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Eversource CEO Jim Judge responded to criticism that the power company took too long to restore electricity to many parts of Connecticut following the August Tropical STorm Isaias. Some customers waited 9 days for power to return.

The proposed Connecticut bill would give the state’s Public Utilities Regulation Administration (PURA) the authority to require power companies to reimburse customers for lost food and medicine if they lose electricity for more than 72 hours.

Judge said the proposed electricity mandate would require Eversource to hire more linemen to maintain and repair infrastructure for storms that may not materialize, according to The Greater New Milford Spectrum. This would drive up the cost of doing business and thus the cost of electricity for customers.

Connecticut’s Energy and Technology Committee held a 12-hour hearing on Tuesday regarding the proposed bill and Eversource’s response to Isaias.

