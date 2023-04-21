Black Bear Bites Avon Woman Walking Her Dog

The incident took place in Hartford County early Friday, April 21 in the town of Avon.

According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a 74-year-old woman was walking her dog on a leash along Berkshire Crossing Road when a female black bear approached and bit her.

The woman received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS personnel to a local hospital, DEEP officials said.

The bear was humanely euthanized at the scene, they added.

"It is DEEP's policy to manage the black bear population to maximize ecological, economic, and cultural benefits while providing for public safety and property protection," DEEP said.

If anyone witnessed the incident this morning, DEEP ask that they contact the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 860-424-3333.

This week alone, DEEP responded to multiple reports of bear-home entries and had to euthanize a bear in Litchfield County in Salisbury that had entered multiple homes.

To learn more about black bears or to report a sighting, click here.

