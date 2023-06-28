36K Worth Of Golf Carts Stolen From Bristol Club: Suspects At Large, Police Say

The theft happened on Friday, June 19 just after 12:40 p.m., when Bristol Police responded to a burglar alarm at Chippanee Golf Club located at 6 Marsh Rd. and found that the store building housing carts had been broken into.

According to the department, officers reviewed video surveillance and determined that four suspects had taken five carts from the building. Two of these stolen carts were later found on the course grounds.

The remaining three Yamaha golf carts, all valued at $12,000, have still not been located. The three carts have the following serial numbers:

Cart No. 13 with serial number JOB-30045;

Cart No. 18 with serial number JOB-300472;

Cart No. 37 with serial number JOB-30069.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the stolen carts is asked to call Bristol Detective James Doyle at 860-314-4572.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.