$52M Greenwich Estate Features Private Beach, 24-Hour Guard, More

Located in Fairfield County at 545 Indian Field Road in Greenwich, it features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a whopping 12,492 square feet of space spread across four floors, according to its Zillow listing.

The home, listed at $51,995,000, is situated right on the coast of the Sound in the private Mead Point Association neighborhood – so private that it has 24-hour guard-gated security.

Though built in 2014, it was modeled after an original 1928 stone manor.

Along with the waterfront views that stretch beyond Tod’s Point, the buyer will also be the lucky owner of a private beach, dock, and waterfront pool.

When it’s cold, you can get cozy indoors with the home’s sauna, or snuggle up and admire the view from the French doors located off all main rooms (which, of course, can be opened in the summer for a nice coastal breeze).

The six bedrooms and eight baths (six full, three half) all have high ceilings and custom millwork, the listing stated.

Pulled together with “chic decor” by NYC-based interior designer Eugenie Niven, the Georgian Colonial has been on the market for over 140 days, according to Zillow, and the price has not changed.

