Best High Schools: Fairfield County Well-Represented In Brand-New U.S. News Rankings

The brand-new rankings were released Tuesday morning, April 23, and determined by performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.

The highest-ranked school in the state is located in New London County: Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern in Groton, which is ranked No. 211 nationally.

Staples in Westport is ranked second in Connecticut, first in Fairfield County, and 240th in the country.

These schools made the Top 10 in Connecticut:

3. Connecticut IB Academy in East Hartford.

4. Darien High School

5. Farmington High School

6. Weston High School

7. Amistad Academy in New Haven

8. New Canaan High School

9. Greenwich High School

10. Conard High School West Hartford

Click here to view the complete U.S. News national rankings.

Click here to view the U.S. News' Connecticut rankings.

