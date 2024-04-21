In an announcement on Friday, April 19, Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Toni Jones revealed Jason Martin has been appointed as the next principal of Riverside School effective on Monday, July 1.

Martin will replace Christopher Weiss, who announced he would leave the district in January.

According to Jones, Martin is currently the principal of West Gate K-8 School in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, where he has overseen plenty of academic growth and contributed to building a strong school culture. He has also helped students who are English language learners.

"Mr. Jason Martín is a deeply passionate school administrator with more than two decades of experience at the preschool through high school levels,” Jones said, continuing, "He impressed Riverside School’s interview committee, consisting of GPS senior administrators, teachers, and parents, with his ability to lead, meet and exceed short and long-term academic goals, and align with district priorities."

References interviewed by the district said Martin is well-liked for listening intently to students and teachers and setting "a positive pathway" for individual student success. He is also known for visiting classrooms every day.

"It is an honor to have been chosen by Dr. Jones and the hiring committee to lead such an outstanding school community,” Martin said of his new position, adding, "For the next few months, I look forward to immersing myself in all things Greenwich and discovering Riverside School's superpowers to build strong, lasting relationships by engaging extensively with our school community.”

Martin holds a bachelor of science in Physics and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Towson University; a Master of Science in Building Leadership from Mercy College; and a certificate in Administration and Supervision in the State of Connecticut.

