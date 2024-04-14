In an announcement on Friday, April 12, Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Toni Jones revealed that Suzanne Coyne would serve as the next principal of Western Middle School effective on Monday, July 1.

Coyne's appointment comes only weeks after being named interim principal on Wednesday, March 13. Jones explained that she instantly rose to the challenge of the role.

"Ms. Suzanne Coyne received overwhelming positive feedback from the hiring committees, staff, and parents of Western Middle School," Jones said, adding, "She is not only extremely respected as an administrator amongst her peers and school staff, but she is beloved by the entire WMS community. Ms. Coyne has already proven to be a dedicated and committed principal, serving as an amazing role model and leader.”

Coyne has served Greenwich Public Schools since 1997. During this time, she has held several positions, including special education teacher, district special education instructional coach, and assistant principal of Western Middle School since 2014.

Coyne has met success throughout her career, including when she was named 2023 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year by the Connecticut Association of Schools.

"I am so honored to be the next principal of Western Middle School," Coyne said of her appointment.

She continued, "Being the assistant principal for the last 10 years has been an amazing experience and has prepared me to take over as the building leader...I look forward to leading the school moving forward and push our school and community to achieve even more in the upcoming years.”

