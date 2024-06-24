Woman Threatens Greenwich Business, Damages Windows, Doors, Police Say

The incident occurred in Greenwich overnight between Thursday, June 6, and Friday, June 7, on Sound Beach Avenue.

According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police, New Haven County resident Erin Zeidenberg, age 54, of North Haven, turned herself in to police on Saturday, June 22, on an active warrant after being caught on surveillance writing messages on the front doors and windows that damaged the reputation of a business.

Zeidenberg also sent a "multitude" of unwanted text messages and made unwanted phone calls to the victims, Smyth said.

Smyth added that she also threatened to "kill one of the victim's families in a text message."

Greenwich Police did not release the business name or address.

Zeidenberg was charged with:

Breach of peace

Harassment

Threatening

She was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 8.

