Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Woman Threatens Greenwich Business, Damages Windows, Doors, Police Say

A Connecticut woman has been charged with alleged threatening and harassment after writing messages on the doors of a Fairfield County business and sending numerous text messages.

A Connecticut woman was charged with threatening and harassment after allegedly writing messages on the doors and windows of a Greenwich business and sending text messages.&nbsp;

A Connecticut woman was charged with threatening and harassment after allegedly writing messages on the doors and windows of a Greenwich business and sending text messages. 

 Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Greenwich overnight between Thursday, June 6, and Friday, June 7, on Sound Beach Avenue.

According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police, New Haven County resident Erin Zeidenberg, age 54, of North Haven, turned herself in to police on Saturday, June 22, on an active warrant after being caught on surveillance writing messages on the front doors and windows that damaged the reputation of a business.

Zeidenberg also sent a "multitude" of unwanted text messages and made unwanted phone calls to the victims, Smyth said.

Smyth added that she also threatened to "kill one of the victim's families in a text message."

Greenwich Police did not release the business name or address.

Zeidenberg was charged with:

  • Breach of peace
  • Harassment
  • Threatening

She was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 8.

to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE