$139M Greenwich Estate, Among Nation's Most Expensive Homes, Sold To Mystery Buyer

Copper Beech Farm, the largest waterfront home in Greenwich at more than 55 acres with a mile of water frontage, sold for $138.83 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in Connecticut, agents announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The estate is located at 499 Indian Field Road near Bruce Park and offers incredible views of Long Island Sound and includes a stately 13,519 square foot main house with eight bedrooms and bathrooms, walled gardens, a 75-foot swimming pool, a tennis court, two private beaches, and an apple orchard, said Sotheby's International Realty in Greenwich.

In addition, the home, the property includes two greenhouses, a carriage house, a gatehouse, and a pool house.

The Connecticut-based limited liability company Conservation Institute was the seller of the property, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported the company is tied to Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund founded by billionaire Ray Dalio in Westport.

Dalio stepped down as co-chairman of the company last year.

The identity of the buyer, who was represented by Stephanie Bo Li of Douglas Elliman, has not been released.

Leslie McElwreath and Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby's International Realty in Greenwich handled the sale of the property.

"Copper Beech Farm is truly the jewel of the Connecticut coast," said McElwreath. "The offering was a truly unique opportunity to purchase 50 acres of prime Greenwich waterfront with a historic mansion that had been tastefully and meticulously restored."

Copper Beech last sold for $120 million in 2014, the most expensive in the nation at the time.

