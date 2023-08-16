Separate Chances For Showers, Storms Ahead During Unsettled Stretch: 5-Day Forecast

Wednesday, Aug. 16 has started off with scattered showers as low pressure moves away on what will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 80s with high humidity.

Thursday, Aug. 17 will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 80 degrees and a slight chance for showers and storms in the afternoon with the probably for storm activity increasing in the evening and through the overnight hours.

The storm chance will continue on Friday, Aug. 18 from the morning into the middle of the afternoon, followed by gradual clearing. Friday's high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

The unsettled stretch will come to an end just in time for the weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20 will both be sunny. Saturday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s. The high will climb to the mid-80s on Sunday.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 66.

