Woman Pitches Cup-Throwing Tirade At Darien Chipotle

A Fairfield County woman was issued a summons to appear in court after allegedly throwing a fit at a Chipotle restaurant when they refused to give her a free cup.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Stamford resident Galeano Hernandez, age 29, was charged with breach of peace on Wednesday, May 8, at the restaurant in Darien.

According to Lt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, Hernandez was picking up a delivery and asked an employee for an empty cup, which resulted in an argument after she was asked to pay. 

The employee told officers that Hernandez got upset, came around the counter, and began yelling at her. A witness stated that Hernandez started throwing cups as she was yelling at the employee, Skoumbros said. 

Officers reviewed the video and confirmed that Hernandez went behind the counter to yell at the employee and was throwing cups. 

Hernandez was issued a misdemeanor summons and was released on a written promise to appear.

She is due in court court on Wednesday, May 22. 

