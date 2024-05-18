Stamford resident Galeano Hernandez, age 29, was charged with breach of peace on Wednesday, May 8, at the restaurant in Darien.

According to Lt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, Hernandez was picking up a delivery and asked an employee for an empty cup, which resulted in an argument after she was asked to pay.

The employee told officers that Hernandez got upset, came around the counter, and began yelling at her. A witness stated that Hernandez started throwing cups as she was yelling at the employee, Skoumbros said.

Officers reviewed the video and confirmed that Hernandez went behind the counter to yell at the employee and was throwing cups.

Hernandez was issued a misdemeanor summons and was released on a written promise to appear.

She is due in court court on Wednesday, May 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.