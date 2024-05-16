Light Rain Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

4 Suspects Caught On Video After Darien Jewelry Store Burglary

Four suspects are at large after an overnight burglary at a jewelry store in Fairfield County.

The first video police released of the incident.

 Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

The second video police released of the incident.

 Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, in Darien at  David Harvey Jewelers at 995 Post Rd. (Route 1).

Upon arrival, officers discovered a smashed front door and scattered jewelry on the sidewalk.

Numerous display cases were found smashed inside the store, with jewelry strewn across the floor.

Video surveillance footage released by the Darien Police Department revealed the suspects wearing masks and gloves, forcibly entering the premises with a sledgehammer, and proceeding to ransack the interior.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further details are now available.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is urged to contact the Darien Detective Division at 203-662-5330.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE