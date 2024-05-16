4 Suspects Caught On Video After Darien Jewelry Store Burglary

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, in Darien at David Harvey Jewelers at 995 Post Rd. (Route 1).

Upon arrival, officers discovered a smashed front door and scattered jewelry on the sidewalk.

Numerous display cases were found smashed inside the store, with jewelry strewn across the floor.

Video surveillance footage released by the Darien Police Department revealed the suspects wearing masks and gloves, forcibly entering the premises with a sledgehammer, and proceeding to ransack the interior.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further details are now available.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is urged to contact the Darien Detective Division at 203-662-5330.

