Stamford Woman Nabbed In Darien For Driving Improperly-Licensed Car: Police

Jennifer Monahan, of Stamford, was arrested around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1 for driving a car without proper registration, insurance, or license on Old Kings Highway in Darien, according to the Darien Police Department.

A police officer saw the vehicle heading south on Old Kings Highway and noticed that it had a license plate that was registered to another car.

The driver, later identified as Monahan, said she had just purchased the vehicle and that the person she bought it from told her that its paperwork was taken care of.

The vehicle's paperwork was not, in fact, taken care of, and Monahan was charged with the following offenses:

Failure to display plates

Misuse of marker plates

Failure to insure motor vehicle

Operating motor vehicle under suspension

Unregistered motor vehicle

Monahan was released after she posted 10% of her $1,000 bond. She is due in court on Tuesday, August 15.

