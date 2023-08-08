Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Stamford Woman Nabbed In Darien For Driving Improperly-Licensed Car: Police

A Fairfield County woman said the person she bought a car from took care of the paperwork, but the car did not have the proper license or registration. 

Jennifer Monahan was arrested in Darien for driving a car with multiple violations.
Jennifer Monahan was arrested in Darien for driving a car with multiple violations. Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

Jennifer Monahan, of Stamford, was arrested around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1 for driving a car without proper registration, insurance, or license on Old Kings Highway in Darien, according to the Darien Police Department.

A police officer saw the vehicle heading south on Old Kings Highway and noticed that it had a license plate that was registered to another car. 

The driver, later identified as Monahan, said she had just purchased the vehicle and that the person she bought it from told her that its paperwork was taken care of. 

The vehicle's paperwork was not, in fact, taken care of, and Monahan was charged with the following offenses:

  • Failure to display plates
  • Misuse of marker plates
  • Failure to insure motor vehicle
  • Operating motor vehicle under suspension
  • Unregistered motor vehicle

Monahan was released after she posted 10% of her $1,000 bond. She is due in court on Tuesday, August 15.

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE