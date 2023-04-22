Fair 56°

Screaming Man Threatens Bar Patrons About Using Gun In Darien: Police

A dramatic scene played out near a bar in Fairfield County when authorities arrested a screaming man who had made threatening comments to patrons about using a firearm, police said. 

Stamford resident James Newton, age 36, is charged with making threatening comments at The Goose American Bistro & Bar in Darien, police said.
The incident happened on Friday, April 14 around 11:30 p.m., when an officer in Darien heard a man's voice screaming in the area of 1041 Post Rd., according to Sergeant Dan Skoumbros. 

While trying to find the source of the screaming, two women approached the officer and told them that it was coming from 36-year-old James Newton of Stamford, who had been trying to get them to get inside their Uber. 

When the officer approached Newton, he said that he was just trying to get home. 

One of the women then told the officer that Newton had made comments about using a firearm to patrons at The Goose American Bistro & Bar located at 972 Boston Post Rd. (US Route 1). Several other patrons had also heard the comment and had left the bar area, according to Skoumbros. 

Officers then determined there was probable cause to arrest Newton and charge him with the following: 

  • Breach of peace;
  • First-degree threatening.

Newton was later confirmed to not have a firearm. 

He was processed and held on a $20,000 bond. He will appear in court on Thursday, April 27. 

