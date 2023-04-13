Restaurant Fight: Ridgefield Woman Charged After Incident In Darien, Police Say

A woman was charged after allegedly slapping a woman's cell phone out of her hand and making comments about her ethnicity at a restaurant in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Darien at La Taqueria located at 1077 Post Road (Route 1), on Wednesday, April 5.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police Department, officers responded to the restaurant on a report of two patrons physically fighting.

Officers spoke with the complainant who stated that Nancy Dichiora, age 54, of Ridgefield, made a comment about her ethnicity, which she took offense to so the victim started to record Dichiora with her cell phone.

While the victim was recording, Dichiora hit the victim’s phone out of her hands two times. The victim stated that when she attempted to take another picture of Dichoria, she knocked the phone out of her hand again and followed the victim back to her seat, and continued to yell at her, Skoumbros said.

Through witness interviews, officers were able to determine there was enough probable cause to charge Dichiora with disorderly conduct.

Dichiora was released on a written promise to appear.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.