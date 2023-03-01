Man Nabbed For Stealing Cooking Oil From Darien Business, Cops Say

A man wanted for several years for allegedly stealing used cooking oil from behind a business was nabbed by police in Fairfield County.

Pedrito Disla, age 45, of the Bronx, was arrested by Darien Police on Saturday, Feb. 25 on an active warrant for the incident which took place in Oct. 2018.

During the incident, officers responded to 1032 Post Road on a report of a man in a white van illegally siphoning used cooking oil from the drums located behind the business, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

The complainant obtained the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle was registered to Disla, Skoumbros said.

Disla was contacted and admitted to detectives that he was in Darien and was instructed to collect the oil from that location, police said.

He was asked to come to Darien and provide the paperwork, which he failed to do, Skoumbros added.

An arrest warrant was granted for the larceny.

Disla was on a $7,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 6.

