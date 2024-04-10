Darien Landlord-Tenant Dispute Lands 1 In Jail, Police Say

Darien resident Robert Snyder, age 57, was arrested on Sunday, April 7.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police officers took a report regarding an issue a landlord was having with a tenant.

The complainant said that when entering a shared common area, the complainant and Snyder had a verbal confrontation, which was witnessed by another person, Skoumbros said.

The altercation was videotaped and played for officers. Officers responded to a Kelsey Street address and arrested Snyder.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and threatening and released on seven percent of a $10,000 bond.

Snyder is due in court on Thursday, April 25.

