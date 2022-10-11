Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store

A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch.

Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.

The victim told police he received a UPS delivery of an empty Rolex watch box, which he didn't purchase, authorities said.

He then discovered an unauthorized purchase of $47,905 in his bank statement, police reported.

Investigators determined that Cantey purchased the watch in a store in New York City using the victim's information, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued on May 18, according to the report.

Police said Cantey was charged with:

Credit card theft

Illegal use of credit card

First-degree identity theft

First-degree larceny

He is set to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 17, authorities reported.

