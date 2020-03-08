Letters Stolen From Multiple Mailboxes On Same Darien Street

A suspicious man was witnessed stealing mail from multiple mailboxes on the same Fairfield County Street.

The Darien Police Department received a report at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from a Relihan Road resident who said she was inside her home when she saw a silver SUV pull up to a neighboring home.

The passenger in the SUV then exited, took mail from the mailbox and returned to the vehicle.

Approximately a half-hour later, police said an officer canvassing the area for the SUV was approached by another Relihan Road resident, who was also victimized.

The suspect was only descried as an African-American man.

In the first instance, the suspect made off with a birthday card containing nothing of value In the second, two outgoing checks were stolen.

No suspect has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

