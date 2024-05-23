The incident occurred in Darien on Friday, May 17, on Post Road.

According to Lt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, officers responded to the area of Post Rd near Hillside Ave for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles that were witnessed racing each other.

Officers located one of the vehicles parked on Post Road, which had damage to the right side. Skoumbros said the other vehicle was in the parking area of a multifamily house, where it had struck three parked cars.

The two drivers, Jonathan Blanco, age 25, and Angel Marroquin, age 19, both of Stamford, were on the scene.

Skoumbros said camera footage in the area showed both vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed and losing control before crashing.

Both men were placed under arrest and charged.

Blanco was charged with reckless driving and released on a $1,500 bond.

Marroquin was charged with:

Reckless driving

Driving without a license

Driving an unregistered vehicle

He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Both are due in court at a later date.

