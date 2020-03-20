COVID-19: Darien Announces New Site For Drive-Through Testing Site

The Town of Darien has announced a new site for mobile testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In cooperation with the Darien Public Schools, the drive-through site, managed by Murphy Medical Associates, will be offered from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Monday, March 23, at Darien High School on 80 High School Lane.

Testing will be offered each Monday until further notice, the town said.

Additional testing times will be considered as demand requires.

It is important to note that those who want to be tested must be pre-screened and have a pre-set appointment approved by the testing organization.

Testing is only being offered to those who have doctor’s orders and are approved through an online screening process at coronatestct.com . Those who arrive to the site without an appointment will be turned away.

Results from screenings will not be immediately available as specimens need to be sent to a laboratory for testing. There may be up to a four-day period between testing and receiving results.

According to Darien Health Director David Knauf, “when the original Pandemic Flu Plan was developed for the town, the Darien High School was selected as the site where any necessary vaccines or medications would be provided to the public.

"The location is relatively isolated from residential areas and the traffic flow can be readily controlled to maintain security.

"The proposed coronavirus drive-through test site at this location is a logical extension of that plan and makes good public health sense. This activity poses no risk to the public at large or the property itself due to the nature of the operation.”

Drive-through testing will be performed outside. No access to the high school facility will be permitted.

For questions, please contact Murphy Medical Associates directly at (203) 658-6051 or visit www.greenwichdocs.com .

