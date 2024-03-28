Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Man Accused Of Breaking Window, Banging On Doors During Darien Dispute

A dispute over money owed led a Fairfield County man to allegedly break a window and bang on the windows and doors of a residence.

Joseph (Carl) Pribanic&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Darien around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 20 on West Avenue. 

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, officers responded to the home on the report of a dispute and broken window. 

The resident said he spotted Joseph (Carl) Pribanic pull up to his home and he thought he was there to collect money that was owed to a family member, Skoumbros said. 

Pribanic began pulling on the door handle and knocking loudly. The resident told officers that Pribanic began throwing objects at the house and broke a window with a rock, Skoumbros said. 

Officers located the 66-year-old Pribanic at his home in Stamford and took him into custody. 

He was charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace and released on a $2,500 bond. 

