Man Accused Of Breaking Window, Banging On Doors During Darien Dispute

The incident occurred in Darien around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 20 on West Avenue.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, officers responded to the home on the report of a dispute and broken window.

The resident said he spotted Joseph (Carl) Pribanic pull up to his home and he thought he was there to collect money that was owed to a family member, Skoumbros said.

Pribanic began pulling on the door handle and knocking loudly. The resident told officers that Pribanic began throwing objects at the house and broke a window with a rock, Skoumbros said.

Officers located the 66-year-old Pribanic at his home in Stamford and took him into custody.

He was charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace and released on a $2,500 bond.

