Woman Nabbed In Darien For DUI After Driving With Headlights Off: Police

The Fairfield County incident happened on Monday, March 25 in the town of Darien.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. that morning, Darien Police reportedly observed 47-year-old Brenda Garcia speeding west down Post Road near Brookside Road without headlights on.

Garcia, who is from Stamford, told officers that she had drunk two beers before getting behind the wheel and failed a field sobriety test, though she reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.

She is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failing to display lights.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 15.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.