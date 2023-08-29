Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Man Breaks Into Darien Home, Sets Off Alarm: Police

A 28-year-old Connecticut man faces numerous charges after he was found trespassing in a Fairfield County home despite being already warned to not return to the residence, police said. 

New London resident Liam Flaherty, age 28, was arrested and charged with trespassing in a Darien home, police said.
New London resident Liam Flaherty, age 28, was arrested and charged with trespassing in a Darien home, police said. Photo Credit: Darien Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The arrest resulted from an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 22 around 4:50 a.m., when Darien Police officers responded to a residence on Robinhood Lane after a home security alarm went off, according to Sergeant Dan Skoumbros. 

Arriving officers soon found 28-year-old New London resident Liam Flaherty sitting on a bench behind the home, where he admitted to entering the house and activating the alarm, Skoumbros said, also adding that Flaherty had already been warned not to return to the residence after a previous incident. 

Upon talking with the victim, police learned that after the alarm had gone off, Flaherty's voice could allegedly be heard outside the bedroom door. 

Authorities then determined there was probable cause to arrest Flaherty, who was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary, and second-degree threatening as well as other charges. 

After his arrest was processed, Flaherty was held on a $5,000 bond and arraigned in court later on Tuesday, Aug. 22. 

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE