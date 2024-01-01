52-Acre Property On Coast Of Darien Sells For $57.5M

Known as Ziegler Farm, it's located along Connecticut's Gold Coast on Long Neck Point Road in the town of Darien, and is named after industrialist William Ziegler, the founder of the Royal Baking Powder Company, who purchased the land around 1900, The Wall Street Journal says.

The transaction went through on Thursday, Dec. 21, according to Zillow.com.

The property had been listed for $85 million when it went on sale in 2022, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It comes with pre-approved plans to build up to 14 homes or buildings, two paved roads "with electric, sewer, and water lines in place, and preserved open space of 14 acres, Zillow says.

It's adjacent to Great Island, which had also been owned by members of the Ziegler family according to the Wall Street Journal, and "features direct waterfront, water view, and open meadow building lots," Zillow adds.

The buyers, who purchased the property from descendants of the Ziegler family, have not been publicly identified.

The property was listed by Sotheby's International Realty.

