1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight.

The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street.

Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the area of Barnum Avenue and Knowlton Street, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

Police Officer Corey Baldwin was in the vicinity and observed the crime in progress, said police.

A Chevrolet sedan connected with the shooting began to flee the scene and engaged Officer Baldwin in pursuit, Gilleran said.

Officer Baldwin pursued the Chevrolet throughout the city and eventually into the north end, said police.

The vehicle came to a stop on Terrace Circle where the operator, and a single front passenger, fled the vehicle on foot, said police.

Officer Baldwin exited his patrol car and pursued the operator who was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest, said police. The passenger is still at large, Gilleran said.

Two semi-automatic handguns were located and submitted into evidence, he added.

The driver has been identified as 33-year-old Steven Hutchinson of Bridgeport. Hutchinson will be charged with several motor vehicle and weapons violations, with additional charges to follow, Gilleran said.

During the time of this pursuit, additional patrol officers continued to the scene of the shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers determined several gunshot wound victims had left the area moments earlier in private vehicles headed towards Bridgeport Hospital.

Police responded to the Bridgeport Hospital where they identified three victims, one of which was pronounced dead. The deceased is a 21-year-old Connecticut man, Gilleran said.

The police department has notified the deceased next of kin. The two remaining gunshot wound victims are Connecticut residents; one is 22 years old and the other is 21 years old, he added.

The surviving victims received serious injuries and have been admitted to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

"Outstanding job Officer Baldwin and the entire Patrol Division," Gilleran said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.