Your I-95 Thanksgiving Commute Is About To Get Better: Dozen Bridge Lanes Opening In FXB

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that the original I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg will be opening before Thanksgiving.

That's 12 lanes.

The big reveal is part of an ongoing project with a goal to improve congestion and travel I-95.

The left bridge will carry I-95 through traffic while the right bridge will carry local traffic to Exit 133-Route 17.

Input is being sought before Decide before the Divide addresses local access to Exit 133 to Route 17.

