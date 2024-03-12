Warehouse Stabbing Suspect Sought In Stafford: Sheriff

Leonard Pratt Jr., of Port Royal, was physically fighting with another man at a warehouse at Genesis Logistics on Bradburn Place around 1:40 p.m. March 8, when he pulled out a knife, the county sheriff's office said.

Pratt fled the scene and the victim went to a local hospital.

"After talking with witnesses, reviewing camera footage, and collecting evidence, Deputy Harding uncovered what occurred," the sheriff's office said.

"The suspect and victim agreed to engage in mutual combat when the suspect produced a bladed object. After seeing this, the victim attempted to flee, but the suspect chased him down and began assaulting him with the bladed object. This left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was able to fight off his attacker, resulting in the attacker fleeing in a dark sedan."

Leonard Pratt Jr. He is wanted for malicious wounding, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.

