Wanted Duo Won't Be Home For The Holidays After Christmas Eve Traffic Stop In Stafford: Sheriff

Antonio Wright and Ashleigh Sullivan are living proof of that in Virginia.

Wright and Sullivan, both 31, traded pajamas and Christmas dinner for a prison jumpsuit and plastic silverware in Stafford County after being busted and readily admitting that they were wanted for previous offenses during a Christmas Eve traffic stop.

A driver was stopped near the intersection of Warrenton Road and Sandford Drive at around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday night, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson, leading to a series of unfortunate events for the two wanted suspects.

Sullivan was wanted out of Fredericksburg on drug charges, and Wright - who initially provided a fake ID that fooled no one - was wanted out of Stafford County for a felony probation violation, officials say.

They both shared the fact that they were wanted; however, they both also were in possession of controlled substances, investigators say, giving deputies a gift of their own.

Wright was charged with possession of controlled substances, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, and identity fraud. He was also served on his outstanding warrant.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Sullivan was served on her outstanding warrant and was held on $2,500 secured bond, though additional warrants are pending for her.

The driver got to head home for the holidays himself after only being hit with a few traffic violations.

