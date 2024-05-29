Stafford Dad, 34, Dies Weeks After Crash Returning From Work, Campaign Says

Dominique Battle, of Stafford, was returning home from work when he suffered a broken femur, broken ankle, and serious head trauma Thursday, April 4, according to a GoFundMe campaign that had been launched for his recovery.

Dominique's obituary said he died at the Capital Caring Advance Home Care & Hospice Center in Aldie, VA, on Friday, May 17, 2024. Details in the crash were not immediately available.

He is survived by his parents, Lynn D. Cooper and Timothy Battle; 15-year-old son, Dominique Mekal Battle-Mitchell; brother, Darius Cooper; sister, Katrina Paige and a host of friends and relatives.

"He was a dedicated full-time Protective Officer and esteemed supervisor of a team of first responders, always ready to spring into action at a moment's notice," the GoFundMe page launched by Marquis Currie reads.

Services were held in North Carolina.

Click here to donate and click here for Dominique Battle's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.