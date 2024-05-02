Timothy Garrett's Mercedes was spotted by a deputy along Warrentown Road and Plantation Drive going more than 100 mph around 9:10 p.m. on April 30, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Pearce tried to pull Garrett over, but he kept at his intense speed until Truslow Road, when the deputy lost sight of the vehicle, police said. More deputies had been called to assist in the search, ultimately leading to the discovery of Garrett's vehicle on Lynchester Drive, unoccupied, complete with a broken rear passenger light, the sheriff's office said.

Documents in the car identified Garrett as the driver.

With the vehicle towed and a suspect description obtained, Deputy I.E. Baldi would continue her efforts to find Garrett. While on Village Parkway, Deputy Baldi would saw him, now muddy from trekking through the woods.

"He would produce a false identity that clearly did not work," police said in a release. "With the jig being up, Garrett admitted that running from the cops was 'wrong' but he had a 'rough day.'"

Garret was charged with felony eluding, providing a false identity, and underage possession of tobacco as he was found with vapes, police said. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

