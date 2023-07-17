Three Firearms Seized In High-Speed Pursuit On I-95 In Stafford County

Derry Barcenas, 20, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of the black Toyota Corolla that neared speeds of 90 mph on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, the sheriff's office said.

Also in his vehicle were Deomany Melgar Guardado, 20 and Isiah Campbell, 20, both of Woodbridge, police said.

It all began around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, when Deputy C.R. Newman spotted the car going 53 mph in the posted 35 mph zone of the 2000 block of Richmond Highway. He attempted a traffic stop at Hospital Center Boulevard, and Barcenas turned toward the hospital as though he was looking for a place to stop.

Instead of stopping, the driver made an abrupt U-turn and passed through the red traffic signal across Richmond Highway toward the divergent diamond, police said.

The pursuit continued in the heavy rain onto northbound I-95 as speeds approached 85 and 90 mph. The suspect weaved through traffic using all lanes of travel and the shoulder to pass other vehicles.

Barcenas exited I-95 to Garrisonville Road, but continued back around on the ramp to I-95 south. Deputy Newman attempted to end the pursuit with intentional vehicle contact, but was unsuccessful as the suspect recovered from a 360-degree spin and took the ramp going back to eastbound Garrisonville Road. .

Sergeant J.W. Hutcheson had joined the pursuit and seized the opportunity to use intentional vehicle contact to stop the Corolla before it could get to Richmond Highway. The push bumper of Sgt. Hutcheson’s patrol car locked onto the rear bumper of the Corolla like a fish on a hook.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of evidence, including three firearms. Barcenas was charged with felony eluding, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, concealed weapon, concealed weapon while intoxicated, possession of a weapon with drugs, underage possession of alcohol, underage possession of tobacco, reckless driving, improper passing, and a traffic light violation.

Guardado and Campbell were charged with concealed weapon, concealed weapon while intoxicated, possession of a firearm with drugs, and underage possession of alcohol. All three suspects were held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

