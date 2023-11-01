Teen Dad Accused Of Killing Infant Son Is Stafford Fire, Rescue Employee

Dallas Bowling, of Stafford, is facing charges of second-degree murder and felony child abuse, Stafford Sheriff David Decatur said.

Bowling's Facebook page shows he is a recruit for Stafford County Fire & Rescue, who released the following statement:

"SCFR is aware of the serious allegations of second degree murder and felony child abuse against an employee of the department. The allegations do not reflect the values of the department, which all members are expected to uphold.

"The employee has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the investigation. SCFR is fully cooperating with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. Further questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office."

Photos on Bowling's Facebook page show him holding his newborn baby in July.

Authorities said earlier this week that Bowling's 3-month-old son was found unresponsive on Richland Road around 12:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

Deputies attempted to conduct life saving measures until Fire and Rescue arrived on scene. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Detectives began investigating the incident as the medical examiner ruled the child’s death as a homicide, and Bowling was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.