Stafford's Wilmer Diaz-Garcia Dies, 24

Support is surging for the family of Stafford resident Wilmer Diaz-Garcia, who died on Tuesday, Aug. 15. He was 24 years old.

Wilmer Diaz Garcia Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
A funeral service for Wilmer was held Sunday, Aug. 20 at the National Funeral Home in Falls Church.

More than $10,300 had been raised by Wilmer's family on a GoFundMe they launched as of Tuesday, Aug. 22.

"As we gather to honor his memory at his memorial service, I kindly ask that we all come together with hearts full of compassion and empathy," Wilmer's sibling and GoFundMe campaign founder Christen Diaz writes.

"During this difficult time, let’s remember that everyone grieves differently. Some may need space, while others may find comfort in sharing memories. Let’s be respectful of each other’s emotions and offer a supportive presence to one another.

"In the spirit of honoring my brother’s life, let’s focus on the love and beautiful moments we shared with him. While we mourn his passing, let’s also celebrate the joy he brought into our lives."

