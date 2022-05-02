Stafford High Schooler Gave Unassuming Peer Brownie Laced With Drugs, Authorities Say

A Virginia high school student was arrested on several charges after giving a drug-laced brownie to his unassuming peer last month, authorities said.

Cole Spicer, 18, of Stafford, gave the other student an "adulterated brownie" on Thursday, April 21, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Stafford High School Resource Officer, Deputy J.T. Harrod III was first notified of an ill student in the school clinic 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21. The affected student claims to have been unaware that the brownie had allegedly been laced with drugs by Spicer, according to authorities.

Harrod and school officials were able to determine that Spicer had fled the school and was in a vehicle in nearby Chichester Park. When officers approached Spicer's vehicle, he allegedly ignored commands and recklessly drove out of the parking lot, say police.

Spicer was arrested on charges of eluding and reckless driving, and attempt to poison. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

