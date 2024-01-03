Repeat DUI Offender Busted Minutes Into 2024 For Drunk Driving Crash In Stafford: Sheriff

Less than 90 minutes into the New Year, officials busted 20-year-old Ashton Barb with a blood alcohol concentration more than double the legal limit after losing control and crashing into another vehicle on Monday morning.

The crash was reported before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Barb should have considered an Uber or other options, according to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, after he crashed into another car at the intersection of Poplar Road and Mount Olive Road to ring in the New Year in the wrong way.

Officials say that Barb drifted into oncoming traffic, and the other driver did not have enough time to respond, was hit, and spun off the road into a telephone pole. They were treated and evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Barb was driving home and told responding deputies that he did not see the other vehicle, while admitting to consuming just "one or two" Coronas before getting behind the wheel, though that statement would soon be proven false.

He proceeded to fail Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and it was later determined that Barb was also convicted of DUI in 2022.

Barb was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with a BAC above .20 percent. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

