Pursuit Ends In Spinout, Arrest On Richmond Highway: Stafford Sheriff

Deanna Dempsey was going more than 60 mph in a 45 mph zone in a Toyota RAV4, on Richmond Highway near Centreport Parkway when Deputy C.R. Newman spotted her just before midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 14, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

The deputy tried stopping Dempsey, who refused to yield and initiated a pursuit, the sheriff said.

The chase continued northbound on Richmond Highway at speeds up to 63 mph. As other deputies arrived to assist in the area of Hospital Center Boulevard, Deputy Newman performed a textbook pursuit immobilization technique, or PIT, by placing his front passenger quarter panel against the driver’s side rear quarter panel of the Toyota.

The PIT caused the Toyota to spin out, while Sergeant J.W. Hutcheson and Deputy S.M. Eastman moved in to seal off any escape routes.

Dempsey was charged with eluding, DUI and possession of a controlled substance, and was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.