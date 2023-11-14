Police K-9 Gets Same Guy Three Years Later, Stafford Sheriff Says

A wanted Stafford man was apprehended by the same police K-9 for the second time in three years, police said.

Joshua Sims, 36, first met K-9 Titan back in 2020. On Saturday, Nov. 11, the two were acquainted again.

This time for a call of breaking and entering on Quarry Road, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Sims, who was wanted for threats to bomb and a probation violation, was believed to still in the home when deputies arrived.

A perimeter was established around the home. As deputies attempted to call Sims out of the home, he bolted out of the rear door toward Sergeant B.U. Demirci and K-9 Titan.

Sims made it to the fence line, but no further. K-9 Titan completed the apprehension and Sims was taken into custody. Sims received treatment for the bite at the hospital and was subsequently charged with obstruction of justice, breaking and entering, and two counts of destruction of property. The outstanding warrants were also served and he was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

